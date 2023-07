New Suit - Real Property

Hunton Andrews Kurth filed a lawsuit Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of grocery retailer Giant Food Stores LLC, now known as the Giant Company LLC. The complaint, over a leasing and constructive eviction dispute, brings claims against Stobba Associates LP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02690, Giant Food Stores, LLC, N/K/A The Giant Company LLC v. Stobba Associates, L.P.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 14, 2023, 5:13 AM

Plaintiffs

Giant Food Stores, LLC, N/K/A The Giant Company LLC

Plaintiffs

Hunton Andrews Kurth

defendants

Stobba Associates, L.P.

nature of claim: 230/over a leasing or eviction dispute