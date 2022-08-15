New Suit - Class Action

Twitter was hit with a data privacy class action Monday in California Northern District Court over the company's alleged exploitation of personal user information for marketing purposes. The suit, filed by Berger Montague and Lockridge Grindal Nauen, claims that Twitter asked users to provide telephone numbers or email addresses for security purposes and then surreptitiously used the data to support targeted ad campaigns. The complaint echoes allegations from a May 2022 FTC settlement and seeks compensation on behalf of individual consumers. The case is 3:22-cv-04674, Gianakopoulos et al v. Twitter, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

August 15, 2022, 7:36 PM