Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Marshall Dennehey, Warner, Coleman & Goggin on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Acuity Insurance and Joyce, Jackman & Bell Insurors to Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The suit, for fire damage claims, was filed by Wheeler, Diulio & Barnabei on behalf of John Gianacopoulos. The case is 3:23-cv-00992, Gianacopoulos v. Acuity, A Mutual Insurance Company.

Insurance

June 16, 2023, 2:53 PM

Plaintiffs

John Gianacopoulos

Plaintiffs

Wheeler, Diulio & Barnabei, P.C.

defendants

Acuity, A Mutual Insurance Company

Joyce, Jackman & Bell LLC

defendant counsels

Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute