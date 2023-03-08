New Suit - Employment

ADP, the human resources and payroll company, was sued Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court case was filed by the Law Office of Robert C.D. McDonald on behalf of a female employee who contends that she was wrongfully terminated and her severance package was rescinded in retaliation for her continued complaints of gender discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00039, Giampietro v. Automated Data Processing, Inc.

Business Services

March 08, 2023, 5:13 AM