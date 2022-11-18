Who Got The Work

Kristin Snyder Higgins of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for Quad/Graphics Inc., a printing and marketing services company, and Ivey & Associates in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed Oct. 14 in Texas Northern District Court by Kilgore & Kilgore on behalf of Teresa Jimes Giamos, who claims that she was demoted six months before being terminated and was excluded from projects due to her age. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Reed C. O'Connor, is 4:22-cv-01026, Giamos v. Ivey & Associates LLC et al.

Business Services

November 18, 2022, 6:05 AM