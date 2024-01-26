Who Got The Work

Michael J. Murphy and W. Ryan Waddell of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart have entered appearances for Boeing in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The suit was filed Dec. 12 in Maryland District Court by Tully Rinckey PLLC on behalf of a contracts and pricing professional who contends that she was subjected to race-based discrimination and harassment and was denied a promotion. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brendan Abell Hurson, is 1:23-cv-03371, Ghumman v. Boeing Intelligence & Analytics, Inc. et al.

Aerospace & Defense

January 26, 2024, 8:21 AM

Plaintiffs

Saira Ghumman

Plaintiffs

Tully Rinckey, PLLC

defendants

The Boeing Company

Boeing Intelligence & Analytics, Inc.

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination