Hunton Andrews Kurth partner Armin Ghiam has entered an appearance for Travis Daniel Baskin, doing business as Swift Lifestyles, in a pending trade dress infringement lawsuit. The action, filed June 28 in New York Eastern District Court by Leason Ellis LLP on behalf of lifestyle sports nutrition brand Ghost LLC, pursues claims against Swift for misappropriating Ghost's trade dress by selling products with branding that looks substantially similar to the plaintiff's products. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis, is 1:23-cv-04845, Ghost L.L.C. v. Baskin.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
August 03, 2023, 9:45 AM