New Suit - Employment

Ernst & Young was sued Wednesday in New York Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court case was filed by Wigdor on behalf of former EY transfer pricing expert Sayantani Ghose, who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after refusing to sign off on transactions that she believed violated tax and securities laws. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07881, Ghose v. Ernst & Young, LLP.