Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ballard Spahr on Monday removed to Nevada District Court a complaint for declaratory relief which names US Bank and Bank of America. The suit, filed by Mushkin & Coppedge on behalf of the Ghiassi Family Revocable Living Trust, arises from underlying litigation over a real property dispute. The case is 2:22-cv-01736, Ghiassi et al v. U.S. National Bank Association, Bank of America, N.A., successor trustee to Bank of America, N.A., as successor to LaSalle Bank, N.A. as Trustee for the Merrill Lynch First Franklin Mortage Loan Trust et al.