New Suit - Product Liability

Merck, the New Jersey-based pharmaceutical company, was slapped with a product liability lawsuit Wednesday in Colorado District Court over its Gardasil HPV vaccine. The lawsuit, part of a string of similar litigation, was brought by Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman on behalf of Ljubitza Ghiardi who received the vaccine at age 38 and sustained hair loss and other neurological symptoms. The suit also alleges that the vaccine has a questionable efficacy rate as a result of it being fast-tracked by the FDA in 2006. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02977, Ghiardi v. Merck & Co., Inc. et al.