Who Got The Work

Rachel L. Schaller and Daniel R. Saeedi of Blank Rome have stepped in as defense counsel to Flosports and other defendants in a pending defamation lawsuit. The complaint was filed March 8 in Illinois Northern District Court by Swanson, Martin & Bell on behalf of wrestling official Nima Gharavi and his company Right Call Officials. The suit pursues claims against Allyson Schwab, Christian Pyles and other defendants for allegedly using social media accounts to post false allegations that Gharavi posts his company's wrestling videos to pornographic websites. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger, is 1:24-cv-01969, Gharavi et al v. Flosports, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

April 22, 2024, 2:03 PM

