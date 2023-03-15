Who Got The Work

Fox Rothschild partner Paul A. Rosenthal has entered an appearance for virtual learning platform Numerade Labs Inc. d/b/a Numerade in a pending digital privacy class action. The complaint, filed Feb. 24 in California Northern District Court by Meyer Wilson Co. LPA and Levin Law, pursues claims under the Video Privacy Protection Act on behalf of individuals whose personal information was allegedly shared with Facebook through a tracking pixel on the defendant's website. The case, assigned to Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero, is 3:23-cv-00833, Ghanaat et al v. Numerade Labs, Inc.

Education

March 15, 2023, 8:48 AM