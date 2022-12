New Suit

SiteOne Landscape Supply and other defendants were hit with a lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court alleging violations of the ADA. The court action was filed by attorney Joseph Bakhos Esq. on behalf of Adam Ghadiri. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-02180, Ghadiri v. Siteone Landscape Supply et al.

Wholesalers

December 02, 2022, 8:14 PM