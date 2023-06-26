New Suit

gh Package Product Testing and Consulting sued the U.S. Department of Transportation on Monday in Ohio Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Calfee Halter & Griswold, New Civil Liberties Alliance and Potomac Strategy Associates, alleges that a DOT administrative enforcement proceeding against the plaintiff is unconstitutional under Lucia v. SEC and other Supreme Court precedents. The case is 1:23-cv-00403, gh Package Product Testing and Consulting Inc. v. Buttigieg et al.

Government

June 26, 2023, 7:14 PM

Plaintiffs

gh Package Product Testing and Consulting, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Calfee, Halter & Griswold

defendants

U.S. Department of Transportation

Peter M. Buttigieg

Tristan Brown

nature of claim: 899/challenging a federal agency decision