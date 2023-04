Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Maynard Nexen on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Roman Dolven and Smart Autocare also known as Independent Dealer Group Inc. to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by David J. Greiner Law Corp. on behalf of GGY Enterprises Inc. The case is 5:23-cv-00656, Ggy Enterprises, Inc. v. Smart Autocare A/K/A Independent Dealer Group, Inc. et al.

Automotive

April 14, 2023, 2:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Ggy Enterprises, Inc.

defendants

Roman Dolven

Smart Autocare A/K/A Independent Dealer Group, Inc.

defendant counsels

Maynard, Cooper & Gale

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract