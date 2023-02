New Suit - Contract

Bed Bath & Beyond was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Sunday in New Jersey District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Kim, Cho & Lim on behalf of GFA Alabama Inc., accuses the defendant of failing to pay over $470,000 in invoices for transportation services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01117, Gfa Alabama, Inc. v. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.