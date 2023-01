Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Thursday removed to Nevada District Court a lawsuit to quiet title against RiverSource Life Insurance, an Ameriprise Financial company, Mr. Cooper and other defendants. The complaint was filed by attorney Mike N. Beede Esq. on behalf of GF Investments. The case is 2:23-cv-00145, Gf Investments LLC v. Nationstar Mortgage LLC dba Mr. Cooper et al.

Banking & Financial Services

January 26, 2023, 8:21 PM