Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at FordHarrison on Monday removed a lawsuit against Greater Washington Oncology Associates/American Oncology Network to District of Columbia District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination, was filed pro se by Fesehatsion Gezahey. The case is 1:22-cv-02838, Gezahey v. Greater Washington Oncology Associates/American Oncology Network.

Health Care

September 19, 2022, 12:59 PM