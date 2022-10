New Suit - Contract

Gexcon US Inc. sued small business lender Kabbage and Cross River Bank on Friday in New Jersey District Court over handling of the plaintiff's 2020 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan. The suit, filed by Peri & Stewart, accuses Kabbage of failing to process three PPP forgiveness applications resulting in a notice of default and accelerated payment demands. The case is 2:22-cv-06095, Gexcon US, Inc. v. Cross River Bank et al.

Fintech

October 15, 2022, 10:08 AM