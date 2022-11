Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hill Ward Henderson on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against dog-friendly restaurant operator Gill Dawg Inc. and other defendants to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a dog bite, was filed by McIntyre Thanasides Bringgold Elliott Grimaldi Guito & Matthews on behalf of Lara Getz and Stephan Getz. The case is 8:22-cv-02636, Getz et al v. Braden et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

November 16, 2022, 5:57 PM