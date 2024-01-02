Getting Ready for Legal Tech in 2024? Dont Forget These Conf...

News From Law.com

The 2023 legal technology conference season came at an interesting time—as the world fully emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic, amid geopolitical concerns and resulting economic strife. While many tech companies and law firms integrated generative AI into their technology, others feared being replaced by it. What's more, issues of diversity within legal and how other countries are using blockchain technology in their legal and financial sectors were key topics from the 2023 conference season.

AI & Automation

