Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wilson Elser on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide subsidiary, Scottsdale Insurance, to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, which arises from disputed property damage claims resulting from a weather event, was filed by the Law Offices of Carrington Jones on behalf of Christopher Getley and Deborah Wilson. The case is 6:23-cv-00213, Getley et al v. Scottsdale Insurance Company.

Insurance

February 06, 2023, 6:11 PM