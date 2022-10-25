Get This House in Order. Judge Delays Juul Trial to Fix a Me...

Breaking News From Law.com

A federal judge in San Francisco delayed the first bellwether trial over Juul's electronic cigarettes after finding a "mess of issues" with motions, depositions, exhibits and jury instructions. "You need to get this house in order," the judge, William Orrick, told lawyers at a pretrial hearing on Monday. He delayed the Nov. 7 trial to Nov. 15. Orrick, who debated about COVID-19 rules in the courtroom, also said he would require masks to avoid a "division in the jury."

October 25, 2022, 1:18 PM