Dickinson Wright filed a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Get Lit LLC. The complaint targets India-based Trade Exposition for allegedly infringing upon a patent for Get Lit's friendship lamp communicative lighting system, which allows users to connect the lamp to wifi to communicate with one another. Get Lit is also represented by Tarter, Krinsky & Drogin. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01800, Get Lit, LLC v. Trade Exposition.

March 22, 2023, 7:02 PM

Get Lit, LLC

Dickinson Wright

Trade Exposition Ahmedabad, Guja

