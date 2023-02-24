New Suit - Patent

Get Lit LLC, which makes Wi-Fi enabled 'Friendship Lamps,' filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Shenzhen Keruisi Technology Co. and Dongguan Jingxing Hardware Co. on Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Dickinson Wright and Tarter Krinsky & Drogin, seeks to enjoin the defendants from selling knockoff lamps on Amazon. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01166, Get Lit LLC v. Shenzhen Keruisi Technology Co. Ltd. et al.

Technology

February 24, 2023, 6:38 PM