Get Lit LLC filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Heilongjiang Aishuo Wangluokejiyouxiangongsi on Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Dickinson Wright and Tarter Krinsky & Drogin, accuses the defendant of selling knockoff versions of the plaintiff's 'Friendship Lamp,' which can be programmed to communicate with another Friendship Lamp so that when one lamp is touched, both lamps light up. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01805, Get Lit LLC v. Heilongjiang Aishuo Wangluokejiyouxiangongsi.

March 22, 2023, 7:20 PM

Get Lit, LLC

Dickinson Wright

Heilongjiang Aishuo Wangluokejiyouxiangongsi Heilongjiang Pr

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims