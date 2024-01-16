Get a Lawyer—Even Though You Are One: Best Practices | Law...

News From Law.com

Hold the snark. Or things will likely get worse, legal ethics experts advise. Receiving a grievance complaint for the first time can be an unwelcome surprise, but experienced ethics attorneys advise compliance and caution when responding. Connecticut's first chief disciplinary counsel, Mark Dubois, now of Geraghty & Bonnano, said it is vital to let a trusted third party look over a response to bar counsel before sending it. While it might feel good to write a scathing answer to the grievance complaint, Dubois said, "the consequences are invariably unpleasant."

Connecticut

January 16, 2024, 5:31 PM

