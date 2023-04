Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete on Monday removed a lawsuit against Amazon d/b/a Prime Now LLC to Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit, over alleged gender - and race-based employment discrimination, was filed by Biesecker Dutkanych & Macer on behalf of a former Amazon program manager. The case is 3:23-cv-00359, Gest v. Amazon.com Services LLC.

Internet & Social Media

April 18, 2023, 5:05 AM

Plaintiffs

Montel Gest

Plaintiffs

Biesecker Dutkanych & Macer LLC

defendants

Amazon.com Services LLC

defendant counsels

Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination