Who Got The Work

Kelley Drye & Warren partner Andrea L. Calvaruso has entered an appearance for Ralph Lauren in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Feb. 15 in New York Southern District Court by Garson Segal Steinmetz Fladgate LLP on behalf of former NBA All-Star George Gervinz, contends that Ralph Lauren used Gervin's name and likeness without his consent in its line of retro-style 1970’s hightop sneakers called the 'Gervin Mid.' The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods, is 1:23-cv-01284, Gervin v. Ralph Lauren Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 17, 2023, 10:58 AM

