New Suit - Trademark

Former NBA All-Star George Gervin sued Ralph Lauren Wednesday in New York Southern District Court in relation to Ralph Lauren's line of retro-style 1970’s hightop sneakers called the 'Gervin Mid.' The lawsuit, filed by Garson, Segal, Steinmetz, Fladgate LLP, contends that the defendant used Gervin's name and likeness without his consent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01284, Gervin v. Ralph Lauren Corporation.