New Suit - Shareholder Derivative

The Walt Disney Company and several of the company's current and former executives and directors were slapped with a shareholder derivative lawsuit on Friday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit, brought by the Brown Law Firm, claims that the defendants misled investors regarding the overall health of the company and the potential of its Disney+ streaming service. The suit alleges that company insiders improperly shifted costs from Disney+ to legacy platforms to make Disney+ seem more successful than it was. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-06389, Gervat v. Chapek et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 07, 2023, 4:23 AM

Plaintiffs

Hugues Gervat

Plaintiffs

Brown Law Firm PC

defendants

The Walt Disney Company

Amy L. Chang

Calvin R. McDonald

Christine M. McCarthy

Derica W. Rice

Francis A. Desouza

Kareem Daniel

Maria Elena Lagomasino

Mark G. Parker

Mary T. Barra

Michael B.G. Froman

Robert A. Iger

Robert Chapek

Safra A. Catz

Susan E. Arnold

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims