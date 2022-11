Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Phelps Dunbar on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Continental Casualty to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, over COVID-19-related business interruption claims, was filed by attorneys Gregory P. DiLeo and Benjamin W. Gulick on behalf of the Gertler Law Firm. The case is 2:22-cv-04596, Gertler Law Firm LP v. Continental Casualty Co.

Insurance

November 21, 2022, 1:53 PM