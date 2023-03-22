New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Block & Leviton and Lynch Carpenter LLP filed a data breach class action Tuesday in Massachusetts District Court against health care equipment and services company Zoll Medical Corp. The suit, which accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a Jan. 2023 breach impacting the personal information of thousands of Zoll's employees’ and patients.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-10616, Gerth v. Zoll Medical Corporation.

Health Care

March 22, 2023, 6:10 AM

Plaintiffs

Nathaniel Gerth

Plaintiffs

Block & Leviton

defendants

Zoll Medical Corporation

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract