Block & Leviton and Lynch Carpenter LLP filed a data breach class action Tuesday in Massachusetts District Court against health care equipment and services company Zoll Medical Corp. The suit, which accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a Jan. 2023 breach impacting the personal information of thousands of Zoll's employees’ and patients.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-10616, Gerth v. Zoll Medical Corporation.
Health Care
March 22, 2023, 6:10 AM