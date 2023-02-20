Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher have entered appearances for Meta Platforms in a pending privacy class action. The suit, filed Jan. 6 in California Northern District Court by Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein and Carney Bates & Pulliam, accuses Meta Platforms of siphoning protected information off the California Department of Motor Vehicles through a tracking pixel on the MyDMV website. The suit contends that the collection of personal information violates the Driver's Privacy Protection Act and the California Invasion of Privacy Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Susan Illston, is 3:23-cv-00083, Gershzon v. Meta Platforms, Inc.

Technology

February 20, 2023, 7:00 AM