New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Meta Platforms was hit with a privacy class action on Friday in California Northern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein and Carney Bates & Pulliam, accuses Meta Platforms of siphoning protected information off the California Department of Motor Vehicles through a tracking pixel on the MyDMV website. The suit contends that the collection of personal information violates the Driver's Privacy Protection Act and the California Invasion of Privacy Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00083, Gershzon v. Meta Platforms, Inc.

Technology

January 07, 2023, 9:00 PM