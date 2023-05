Removed To Federal Court

Chobani removed a consumer class action to California Northern District Court on Tuesday. The suit, filed by Sheehan & Associates and Reese LLP, alleges that the 'vanilla' label on Chobani yogurt falsely suggests that the product is made with real vanilla when in fact it's made with vanilla extract. Chobani is represented by Morrison & Foerster. The case is 3:23-cv-02140, Gershzon v. Chobani LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 02, 2023, 8:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Mikhail Gershzon

defendants

Chobani LLC

defendant counsels

Morrison & Foerster

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims