News From Law.com

Gerrow "Gerry" Mason, a longtime attorney and member of the Michigan State Bar's Representative Assembly, which is the bar's final policy-making body, has been sworn in as its chair for 2022-2023. The assembly's leadership for 2022–2023 also includes Vice Chair Yolanda M. Bennett of Lansing and Clerk John Reiser of Ann Arbor, according to a news release from the state bar about Mason becoming chair.

Michigan

October 21, 2022, 5:07 PM