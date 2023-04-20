New Suit - Contract

Expeditors Intl. of Washington, a global logistics company headquartered in Seattle, was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in New Jersey District Court. The court case was filed by Flaster Greenberg on behalf of Gerresheimer Glass Inc. The suit alleges that the defendant breached a brokerage contract with Gerresheimer by failing to promptly file customs paperwork for imports and coordinate pick-ups of goods. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02215, Gerresheimer Glass Inc. v. Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

April 20, 2023, 2:54 PM

Gerresheimer Glass Inc.

Flaster Greenberg

Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract