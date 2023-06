New Suit

Wells Fargo and other defendants were hit with a lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court. The suit was filed by pro se plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00980, Gerrad Pernell Swahili et al v. Wells Fargo Bank NA et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 01, 2023, 7:00 AM

Plaintiffs

Fatima Swahili

Gerrad Pernell Swahili

defendants

Wells Fargo Bank NA

Carrington Mortgage Services LLC

Mortgage Electronic Registration System Inc.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct