Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Melrose-Wakefield Healthcare to Massachusetts District Court. The complaint was filed by Chambers Law Office on behalf of a plaintiff claiming emotional distress and assault. The case is 1:23-cv-11138, Geronimo v. Melrose-Wakefield Healthcare Corporation.

Health Care

May 22, 2023, 2:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Janice Geronimo

Plaintiffs

Chambers Law Office

defendants

Melrose-Wakefield Healthcare Corporation

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination