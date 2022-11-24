Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Meuler Law LLC on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, Whirlpool, the home appliance manufacturer, and Dekko Inc. to Wisconsin Eastern District Court. The suit, over water damage arising from an allegedly faulty Maytag washing machine, was filed by Yost & Baill on behalf of Germantown Mutual Insurance Company, as subrogee of Dimo’s IV LLC. The case is 2:22-cv-01402, Germantown Mutual Insurance Company et al v. Whirlpool Corporation et al.

Insurance

November 24, 2022, 5:24 AM