New Suit - Product Liability

Whirlpool, the home appliance manufacturer, was sued Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The court case, for fire damage claims arising from a defective Whirlpool dishwasher, was brought by De Luca Levine LLC on behalf of Germantown Insurance Company, individually and d/b/a the Philadelphia Contributionship. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00038, Germantown Insurance Company v. Whirlpool Corporation.