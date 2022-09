New Suit - Product Liability

Home Depot was hit with a product liability lawsuit on Monday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, brought by Crawford Law on behalf of Germantown Mutual Insurance, brings subrogation claims based on fire damage allegedly caused by a defective dehumidifier. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-05716, Germantown Insurance Co. v. Home Depot USA Inc.