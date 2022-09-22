Who Got The Work

Goldberg Segalla partner Robert J. Hafner has entered an appearance for Broan-Nutone LLC in a pending product liability lawsuit. The case, for alleged property damage claims arising from a defective bathroom exhaust fan, was filed Aug. 8 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Crawford Law on behalf of Germantown Insurance Co. as subrogee of Jazzmin Bryant and Wykeem Bryant. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joel H. Slomsky, is 2:22-cv-03138, Germantown Insurance Company v. Broan-Nutone, LLC.

Insurance

September 22, 2022, 7:57 AM