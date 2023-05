Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Wednesday removed a hurricane-relate insurance lawsuit against Scottsdale Insurance to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, for claims stemming from Hurricane Ian, was filed by WM Law Group on behalf of Yves Germain. The case is 8:23-cv-01158, Germain v. Scottsdale Insurance Company.

Insurance

May 24, 2023, 6:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Yves Germain

Plaintiffs

Wm Law Group, LLC

defendants

Scottsdale Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Hinshaw & Culbertson

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute