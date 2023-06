Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at K&L Gates on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Southwestern Energy to Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The suit, concerning a oil and gas lease dispute, was filed by Abrahmasen Conaboy & Abrahamsen on behalf of Dale M. Gerfin and other plaintiffs. The case is 3:23-cv-01037, Gerfin et al v. Southwestern Energy Production Company.

Energy

June 22, 2023, 6:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Aline J. Price

Dale M. Gerfin

Nancy K. Gerfin

Ordie E. Price

Plaintiffs

Abrahmasen Conaboy & Abrahamsen, P.C.

defendants

Southwestern Energy Production Company

defendant counsels

K&L Gates

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract