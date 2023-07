Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Winne Banta Basralian & Kahn on Friday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against United Airlines and Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by the Breslow Law Offices on behalf of Debra Gerbino and Nicholas Gerbino. The case is 2:23-cv-03772, Gerbino et al. v. Port Authority of New York and New Jersey et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 14, 2023, 1:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Debra Gerbino

Nicholas Gerbino

defendants

United Airlines, Inc.

defendant counsels

Winne, Banta, Hetherington, Basralian And Kahn, P.c.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims