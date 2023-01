New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Twitter was slapped with a data breach class action on Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Israel David and Westerman Law Corp., alleges that Twitter users' personally identifiable information was compromised from June 2021 through Jan. 2022 based on a defect in Twitter's application programming interface. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00186, Gerber v. Twitter Inc.

Internet & Social Media

January 13, 2023, 5:18 PM