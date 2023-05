New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

Energizer and Walmart were slapped with an antitrust class action on Monday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Israel David, is part of a wave of cases accusing the defendants of conspiring to keep battery prices high and prevent Walmart's competitors from selling at lower prices. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03294, Gerber v. Energizer Holdings Inc. et al.

Wholesalers

May 01, 2023, 8:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Stephen Gerber

Plaintiffs

Israel David LLC

defendants

Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Wal-Mart Inc.

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations