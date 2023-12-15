Who Got The Work

Paul S. Mazeski and Amanda M. Scarpo of Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney have stepped in to defend GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The complaint was filed Oct. 31 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by the Workers' Rights Law Group on behalf of former janitor who contends that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for leaving work while sick. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge W. Scott Hardy, is 2:23-cv-01876, Gerba v. Gdi Integrated Facility Services, Inc.

Business Services

December 15, 2023, 10:29 AM

Plaintiffs

Brady Gerba

Plaintiffs

The Workers' Rights Law Group

defendants

Gdi Integrated Facility Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA